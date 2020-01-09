See the stars at the 2020 National Board of Review Awards Gala

See all the stars who came out to celebrate at the National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City on Jan. 8, 2020, starting with Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper, who shared a hug after Bradley presented buddy Brad with the best supporting actor award for his performance in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood." Keep reading for more...

