The highest paid comedians
On Feb. 7, 2018, your boy Chris Rock turns 53. Chris, who wrapped up his "Total Blackout" worldwide comedy tour in January 2018, might seem like he's been out of the limelight for a minute, but he's clearly still making bank. Forbes reported that in 2017, Chris raked in an impressive $57 million, mostly due to his killer $40 million payday for two upcoming Netflix comedy specials (reportedly due on the streaming service in 2018). In honor of Chris's birthday, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at more of the highest paid comedians in Hollywood. A word of warning though -- only two women made the lineup, and one of them hasn't done stand-up in years. Keep reading to see who made this exclusive list...
