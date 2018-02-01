On Feb. 7, 2018, your boy Chris Rock turns 53. Chris, who wrapped up his "Total Blackout" worldwide comedy tour in January 2018, might seem like he's been out of the limelight for a minute, but he's clearly still making bank. Forbes reported that in 2017, Chris raked in an impressive $57 million, mostly due to his killer $40 million payday for two upcoming Netflix comedy specials (reportedly due on the streaming service in 2018). In honor of Chris's birthday, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at more of the highest paid comedians in Hollywood. A word of warning though -- only two women made the lineup, and one of them hasn't done stand-up in years. Keep reading to see who made this exclusive list...

