Jeremy Renner's custody battle heats up, plus more news

Jeremy Renner and Sonni Pacheco's custody battle gets uglier

The custody battle between Jeremy Renner and his ex, Sonni Pacheco, is unlikely to be resolved anytime soon. TMZ reports the actor has filed new documents asking for sole legal and physical custody of the former couple's daughter, Ava, who was born in 2013. The two have been raising Ava via joint custody, but in the wake of arguments over child support payments, among other things, they've apparently changed their minds about sharing her. Sonni initially requested sole custody of their daughter, accusing Jeremy of having a gun collection at home that is not kept safe from the little girl. In addition to making his own pitch for sole custody, Jeremy's new documents ask the court to give Sonni "only monitored visitation rights," according to the website. Sonni filed for divorce from the star in 2014 after 10 months of marriage.

