The biggest celebrity career transformations of the decade

Say goodbye to 2019 by joining Wonderwall.com as we take a look back at the biggest celebrity transformations of the decade, starting with Taylor Swift's… The singer-songwriter started the decade by releasing her third studio album, 2010's "Speak Now," which featured the same country-pop musical style she perfected with her first two albums. Everything changed when she released her next album, 2012's "Red" -- which started her shift to mainstream pop. When Taylor relocated from Nashville to New York City -- a move that inspired her 2014 album, the hit-filled "1989" -- and cut her hair into a chic bob, her transformation from country cutie to major pop star was complete. Now keep reading for more celeb transformations…

