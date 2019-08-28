The biggest star from every state

Hollywood celebrities come from every walk of life. Some are from small towns, some were raised in huge cities, and others come from entirely different countries. Wonderwall.com is taking a look at the biggest stars from every state in America, starting with Alabama's Courteney Cox. The "Friends" alum, who's worth an estimated $120 million and has been nominated for a Golden Globe and seven SAG Awards, was born and raised in Birmingham, Alabama. Keep reading for more of the most famous stars from every state!

