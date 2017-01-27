Jane Fonda And Richard Perry split, plus more ICYMI celeb news for Jan. 22-27, 2017

Shocking split

The past week in celebrity news saw a high-profile split and the passing of TV icon at age 80. Meanwhile, a film legend became a single woman at age 79. Who saw this coming? After eight years together, Jane Fonda and music producer Richard Perry have split. Richard confirmed the news to Page Six while adding, "We are still very close." The news comes after the duo put their lavish Beverly Hills mansion on the market for $13 million. "They are selling the house because they will live separately," a source said. "They will still be friends." The couple had been together since 2009.

