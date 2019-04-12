Wendy Williams files for divorce and more ICYMI celeb news this week

Divorce

It's over for Wendy Williams and her husband of 22 years, Kevin Hunter. On April 11, Wendy's attorney confirmed that the talk show host had filed for divorce. Kevin was reportedly served with divorce papers at 6:30 a.m. on April 11. The news came after Wendy, who in recent months has suffered health issues and been working on her sobriety, was photographed without her wedding ring. Just last month, Wendy tried to fend off rumors of marital turmoil -- widespread reports have speculated that Kevin recently fathered a baby with another woman -- saying of her husband and business partner on her daytime show, "He is my best friend, my lover. He's all this and he's all that. I'm still very much in love with my husband." Wendy then pointed to her wedding ring, adding, "Don't ask me about mine -- it ain't going anywhere, not in this lifetime."

