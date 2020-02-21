Harry Styles was reportedly mugged and more ICYMI news

Robbed

Harry Styles was robbed at knifepoint on Valentine's Day, according to a report from Feb. 18. The former One Direction singer was in London's Hampstead area shortly before midnight when he was confronted by a man who pulled out a knife and demanded cash, The Mirror reported. "He actually played it pretty cool, quickly giving the assailant cash, keeping himself and the guy calm and getting the situation over with," a source said of Harry. "Understandably though it left him very shaken up afterwards." Police confirmed the incident took place though did not name Harry as the crime victim.

