Jessica Simpson welcomes baby No. 3 and more ICYMI news

Baby joy!

After a rough pregnancy, Jessica Simpson is a mom again. The fashion icon welcomed daughter Birdie Mae Johnson on March 19, she announced on Instagram. Birdie weighed 10 pounds, 13 ounces. Jessica and her husband, Eric Johnson, also share daughter Maxwell, 6, and son Ace, 5. The pregnancy was far from easy, as Jessica battled everything from bronchitis and swollen feet to acid reflux and broken toilet seats.

RELATED: Celebs expecting babies in 2019