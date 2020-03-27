Bindi Irwin's intimate wedding and more ICYMI celeb news

Small wedding

Surprise! Bindi Irwin tied the knot with longtime beau Chandler Powell on March 25 at the Australia Zoo, the same place they got engaged last year. The guest list included… nobody. The couple had planned a larger wedding, but scrapped all that because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The only people on hand, other than the bride and groom, were a small group of family members. Her brother, Robert, walked her down the aisle. "We held a small ceremony and I married my best friend. There are no words to describe the amount of love and light in my heart right now. We've planned this beautiful day for nearly a year and had to change everything, as we didn't have guests at our wedding," she said on Instagram. "This was a very difficult decision but important to keep everyone safe. We wish all of our friends and family could have been there with us, however it's lovely that we will be able to share photos and videos. Right now we're encouraging the world to hold onto hope and love, which will carry us forward during this profound time in history." Bindi and Chandler lit a candle in honor of her late father, Steve Irwin.

RELATED: Celebs who had holiday weddings