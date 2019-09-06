Kevin Hart involved in horrific car accident and more ICYMI news

Car accident

Kevin Hart underwent back surgery on Sept. 2 following a serious car accident near Los Angeles the day prior. His wife said he's expected to fully recover, but reports insist he's in for a long road of physical therapy. The actor's friend was reportedly behind the wheel of Kevin's 1970 Plymouth Barracuda when the muscle car careened off the road, crashed through a fence and went down a ditch. The car was totaled. Kevin was able to walk away from the accident (with the assistance of a bodyguard) and he went home, only to be rushed to a hospital with a "major back injury" (TMZ later reported that his spine was fractured in three places). A motorist who stopped to help said one of the occupants was pinned in the crushed vehicle. That man, who also reportedly suffered back injuries, had to be airlifted to a hospital, while a female passenger was able to walk away with minor injuries. Authorities don't believe alcohol was a factor, but speed might be.

RELATED: Celebrity godparents revealed