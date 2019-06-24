Tracy Morgan's pricey accident in a $2M car and more ICYMI news for June

Expensive accident

Less than an hour after purchasing a $2 million Bugatti, Tracy Morgan got into a pricey fender bender in the luxury ride. On June 4, photos showed the brand new car a bit banged up after it had an unplanned meeting with a Honda CR-V in New York City. According to reports, Tracy had driven it off the dealer's lot only 15 minutes before the accident. Afterward, he complained of hip pain and was transported by ambulance to an area hospital. "Thanks for any concern but I am totally fine," he later tweeted. "My NEW CAR? We shall see. Love you all." By the way, the cost of the repairs wasn't cheap -- replacing the damaged front bumper alone is $22,000, plus it's another $10,000 to replace the damaged fender on the driver-side quarter panel, TMZ reported, adding that those figures don't include labor. Authorities said Tracy wasn't at fault, despite the other driver's claims otherwise.

