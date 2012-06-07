Michelle Pfeiffer: A Life in Photos

By N.F. Mendoza

While on her honeymoon, 22-year-old Michelle Pfeiffer got the phone call every aspiring actress dreams of: She'd landed the lead role in a major motion picture, the much-anticipated "Grease 2."

Pfeiffer's illustrious, if low-key, career includes working with the industry's top actors and directors: Jeff Bridges, Harrison Ford, Glenn Close, Sean Connery, George Clooney, Robert De Niro, Sean Penn, Jack Nicholson, Robert Redford, Al Pacino, Martin Scorsese and Tim Burton, to name a few.

Her beauty is legendary, her talent acclaimed, her temperament challenging, but she's managed to stay under the radar of the tabloids. She lives with her husband, writer/director David E. Kelley, son John and daughter Claudia in Northern California, in tony Woodside, where she's recognized but left alone.

