From like-minded celebrities to polar opposites, we're running through some of the famous stars who share the same birthday... starting with "Dangerous Woman" singer Ariana Grande and her former "Sam & Cat" co-star Jennette McCurdy! Both of these ladies got their start on the Disney Channel and share a birthday -- they were born on June 26, one year apart (Ariana's younger). Small world, huh? Read on for more of Wonderwall.com's celebrity birthday twins!

RELATED: The biggest Hollywood news story the year you were born