'Will and Grace' stars are allegedly feuding and more ICYMI news

Feuding co-stars?

The relationship between Debra Messing and Megan Mullally is crumbling, according to reports and speculation. For months, there have been rumors that the "Will & Grace" stars are feuding. Now fans have noticed that the women no longer follow each other on Instagram. Both still follow co-stars Sean Hayes and Eric McCormack. NBC already announced that the upcoming season will be the reboot's last, and now several media outlets are claiming that the "frosty" relationship between the women is to blame for the cancellation. The unfollowing comes after Megan deleted a cryptic post on her Instagram Story that said, "One of the best feelings is finally losing your attachment to somebody who isn't good for you!" Many wondered if that was a dig at Debra. In a separate cryptic post, Megan said, "Don't ask people for directions if they've never been where you're going!" On Aug. 15, a video from the set showed the women keeping their distance.

