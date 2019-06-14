Most successful movie franchises of all time

Do you love movie sequels and prequels as much as we do? Join Wonderwall.com as we take a look at the most successful film franchises in Hollywood... starting with one of the biggest in the world -- the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) -- which encompasses a jaw-dropping 23 films (including the July 2019 flick "Spider-Man: Far From Home"). It all started with 2008's "Iron Man," then came more including "The Incredible Hulk," "Thor," "Captain America: The First Avenger," "The Avengers," "Guardians of the Galaxy," "Ant-Man," "Doctor Strange," "Spider-Man: Homecoming," "Black Panther" and "Captain Marvel" with various sequels in between. To date, Marvel films have amassed a staggering $21.3 billion at the worldwide box office with 2019's "Avengers: Endgame" emerging as the reigning champ with a $2.7 billion worldwide haul and a 94 percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Keep reading to find out which film franchise is in second place...

RELATED: "Avengers: Endgame" cast members' love lives revealed