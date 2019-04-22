Things to know about the 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards nominees

The 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards will air on April 25, 2019, and Wonderwall.com is telling you what you need to know about this year's nominees, starting with Ozuna. The Puerto Rican reggaeton singer (real name: Juan Carlos Ozuna Rosado) has scored a number of hits over the years including "La Modelo," "Dile Que Tu Me Quieres" and "Te Vas." At only 27 years old, Ozuna has more 1-billion-view videos on YouTube than any other artist. He's released two top 10 albums and is up for 23 Billboard Latin Music Awards in 15 categories -- a record number in the history of the show. Keep reading for more nominee fun facts...

