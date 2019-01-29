Listomania

Celebs who turned down the Super Bowl Halftime Show

Brendon Thorne / Getty Images 1 / 10

Who says no to the Super Bowl? These guys! Some stars have turned down the opportunity to perform during football's biggest game of the year. Among them? Rihanna, who turned down the chance to sing and dance and promote her brand at Super Bowl LIII in 2019. The superstar reportedly nixed a Halftime Show performance in support of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick's #TakeAKnee movement. Keep reading to see other stars from the music world who've turned down the Super Bowl Halftime Show spotlight...

RELATED: Most memorable Super Bowl Halftime Show performances

