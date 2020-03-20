ICYMI: The week in music news for March 15-21, 2020

Country music special featuring stars performing from home to take ACM Awards' April slot

In the era of the coronavirus, the country music world is taking extra precautions and finding new ways to bring entertainment to fans. The Academy of Country Music announced on March 19 that it would present a two-hour special on CBS featuring social-distancing stars performing from their homes. The special will be called "ACM Presents: Our Country" and will air on Sunday, April 5, at 8 p.m. -- the time slot previous scheduled for the ACM Awards, which have been postponed until September amid the global health crisis. The event will "feature intimate conversations and at-home acoustic performances with top country artists, along with clips of their favorite moments from the Academy of Country Music Awards' 55-year history," the ACM said. Participating artists will be announced in the coming weeks.

RELATED: Celebrities who have tested positive for COVID-19