ICYMI: The week in TV for July 8-14

"Game of Thones" leads Emmy nominations with 22 nods

After a thrilling Season 7, "Game of Thrones" was recognized by the Emmys with a whopping 22 nominations. HBO's huge hit TV show was the most nominated series, edging out "Saturday Night Live," "Westworld" and "Handmaid's Tale" for the honor. Other things of note from the July 12 Emmy nominations announcement: Netflix scored 112 nods, with NBC leading broadcast TV with 78 nominations. Sandra Oh also became the first Asian woman to be nominated for lead actress in a drama. The Emmys will air Sept. 17.

