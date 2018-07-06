ICYMI: The week in TV for July 1-7

"Last Man Standing" revival moving forward without two original cast members

When "Last Man Standing" returns to television on FOX more than a year after concluding its six-season run on ABC in March 2017, it will be without two familiar faces. Molly Ephraim, who portrayed Mandy, the middle daughter of Tim Allen's Mike Baxter, and Flynn Morrison, who played Mike's grandson Boyd, have both declined to return to the revived sitcom. Their roles will be recast. (According to TVLine, Kaitlyn Dever, who portrayed youngest daughter Eve, is still in negotiations to determine whether or not she'll appear on the show on a recurring basis.)

