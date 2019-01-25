ICYMI: The week in TV for Jan. 20-26

"America's Got Talent" to get new judges?

Page Six reported on Jan. 19 that there could be major changes ahead for "America's Got Talent." Said a source, "The word on the street is they are replacing all 'AGT' judges except Simon [Cowell]. … It started with [talk about replacing] Mel B and now it's everyone." Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel also serve as judges on the NBC competition show, which Tyra Banks has hosted since mid-2017, though Page Six reported on Christmas that she will not return to host the upcoming 14th season. "There hasn't been much buzz about who's replacing them," said a second source, adding that "Simon's ready for new judges" but that it may be too late in the game to round up a new panel for the upcoming season. Yet another Page Six insider shot down the first two sources: "It's inaccurate," said the third insider. "The brand is extending and is doing phenomenally well."

