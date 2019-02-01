ICYMI: The week in TV for Jan. 27-Feb. 2

"The Big Bang Theory" cast gets emotional as series nears end: "I just start crying"

On the Jan. 30 episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," the stars of "The Big Bang Theory" dished on nearing the end of the sitcom's 12-season run. (The hit CBS comedy will conclude in May.) "We've been getting super-emotional," said Kaley Cuoco after admitting that she was "100 percent" going to cry during their cast talk-show appearance. "[Johnny Galecki and I] were doing a scene before the holiday. We were just blocking, and we're the only two in it, just kind of rehearsing the scene, and out of nowhere, I just started bawling. And the crew, all the camera guys and everyone come out and they're like, 'We're so glad you cried because we've been waiting to cry,' and they all gave us this huge group hug, and we just all cried for like 10 minutes." Said Jim Parsons, who hasn't cried yet, "I have a very deep fear -- seriously -- that the most unexpected thing is going to happen and I'm going to absolutely lose my s--- … because it really is profound, the amount of time of your life. It's like more than, I think, any of us can get a grip on, and I'm worried something's going to trigger me deep down inside like, 'Oh, I didn't know that was there! Oh, that hurts!' You know?" Chimed in Kaley, "Anyone hugs me about it, I start crying. It just starts happening." Added Johnny, "It still feels very hypothetical. I think come the end of this coming summer, when we would generally be meant to come back is when it will really [hit]." Quipped Kunal Nayyar, "When we'll be unemployed!"

