Stars you forgot appeared on 'Law and Order: SVU'

"Law and Order: Special Victims Unit" has seen a lot of famous faces through the years. From the cast members who've made careers on the show (like star Mariska Hargitay, seen here as Lt. Olivia Benson) to the superstars who've made guest appearances way before they were household names, it might actually be easier to list who hasn't been on the show! In honor of the crime drama's return to our television screens on Sept. 21, 2016, for its 18th season, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at the surprising celebs who've done stints on the show. Keep reading for more...

