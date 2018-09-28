Holly Madison is divorcing and more ICYMI news

Holly Madison and Pasquale Rotella are splitting up after five years of marriage. He filed for divorce in Las Vegas, it was reported on Sept. 25. As news of the divorce starting making the rounds, Pasquale addressed the split on Instagram, posting a family photo. "It is with love in our hearts and a deep respect for one another that Holly and I have amicably made the decision to separate," he captioned the Disneyland snapshot. "First and foremost, we are forever partners and parents to two beautiful children, and are fully committed to raising them in an environment filled with love and positivity." The couple share daughter Rainbow, 5, and son, Forest, 2. "Holly is a talented woman and a beautiful soul. We remain the best of friends while co-parenting and continuing to support one another in our respective passions in life," he continued. "Though it was not a decision we made hastily or take lightly, Holly and I welcome this next chapter in our relationship, and have every confidence that the future will bring only the best for us and our kids. We will always be family. Thank you all for your continued love and support."

