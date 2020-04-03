Miley Cyrus shaves Cody Simpson's head, plus more news

Miley Cyrus shaves boyfriend Cody Simpson's hair off

Cody Simpson needed a haircut amid the coronavirus pandemic and Miley Cyrus was happy to take over. On Thursday, April 2, the 23-year-old posted a video of his girlfriend of six months shaving his head on Instagram with a time lapsed video. "Buzzin. Clean cuts for clean oceans I say!" the Australian captioned the clip, which was set to the song "Buzzin" by Shwayze. Shortly before posting the photo, he asked his followers in a separate Instagram post, "Should I buzz it?" 4ocean, an organization which facilitates ocean and coastline cleanups, suggested he buzz it for a good cause. "Clean heads for clean oceans!" he wrote, shortly before Cyrus took over with the clippers.

Keep reading for the latest on Taylor Swift spreading her wealth...

RELATED: Miley Cyrus' highs and lows