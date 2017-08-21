1997 MTV Video Music Awards fashion flashback

It's that time again! The MTV Video Music Awards take place on Aug. 27, 2017, and in honor of the fun award show, we're flashing back 20 years to check out what the stars wore to the 1997 ceremony. First up? The Spice Girls! The iconic girl group attended the show in their typical wild attire -- Victoria Beckham in a stylish LBD, Geri Halliwell in a loud stars-and-stripes bodysuit with a fur, Mel B in animal print and bootie shorts, Emma Bunton in a cute minidress, and Mel C in athletic attire. The girls also rocked their typical footwear selections -- the requisite platforms on Geri, Mel B and Emma, stilettos on Victoria, and sneakers on sporty Mel C. Now keep reading to see even more fabulous '97 VMAs style!

