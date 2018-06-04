Fashion flashback: The 2008 CMT Music Awards

On June 6, 2018, the annual CMT Music Awards return to Nashville, bringing together some of the biggest names in country music. In honor of the ceremony, which allows fans to vote for their favorite country music videos from the year, Wonderwall.com is flashing back to the fashion at the 2008 CMT Music Awards to see what the stars were wearing a decade ago... starting with Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman. The couple, who'd only been married for two years when this pic was taken, also happened to be six months pregnant with their first child together, Sunday Rose Kidman Urban. That night, Nicole adorned her baby bump in a crimson Yves Saint Laurent gown with a braided front corset while Keith kept it classy in a plaid vest and matching trousers with a slate gray shirt and pocket chain. Keep reading to see more CMT Music Awards red carpet fashion from 10 years ago...

