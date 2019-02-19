Stars react to the death of fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld

Designer and fashion visionary Karl Lagerfeld passed away on Feb. 19, 2019, in Paris at age 85. Reports reveal the Chanel creative director, who also designed for Fendi and his own eponymous label, died following a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. Celebrity friends, admirers and fellow fashion greats took to social media to honor and pay tribute to the creative genius. Keep reading to see what the stars had to say about the Fashion Meister...

