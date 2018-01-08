2018 Grammy nominees' stage names explained

In honor of the 2018 Grammy Awards on Jan. 28, Wonderwall.com is breaking down the meaning behind the stage names of some of this year's top nominees. Keep reading to get the scoop on how some of music's biggest stars chose their pseudonyms, starting with Belcalis Almanzar, who you know as Cardi B. The "Bodak Yellow" rapper explained her stage name during an appearance on "The Wendy Williams Show" in late 2017: "My sister's name is Hennessy, so everybody used to be like 'Bacardi' to me," she said. "Then I shortened it to Cardi B. The 'B' stands for whatever, depending on the day... beautiful or bully." Added the rising star, who earned Grammy nominations for best rap song and best rap performance for her breakthrough hit, "No one calls me Belcalis except for my family, my mother and my daddy."

RELATED: 2018 Grammy nominees' yearbook photos