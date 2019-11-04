A guide to the 2019 People's Choice Awards nominees' significant others

The E! People's Choice Awards air on Nov. 10, 2019. But before the stars walk the red carpet, Wonderwall.com is getting ready with this guide to the nominees' significant others. First up? Dwayne Johnson, who's a newlywed this year! The "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw" and "Fighting With My Family" actor married longtime love Lauren Hashian -- the daughter of Boston drummer Sib Hashian -- in August 2019 after nearly 13 years of coupledom. The pair have two daughters together, Jasmine and Tiana. The Rock is nominated in three categories -- male movie star, comedy movie star and action movie star of 2019. Keep reading to meet more nominees' real-life partners...

RELATED: 1999 People's Choice Awards: Fashion flashback