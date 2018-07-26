A-Rod's bedroom honor for Jennifer Lopez , plus more news

Alex Rodriguez installs a Jennifer Lopez tribute above his bed

When Alex Rodriguez goes to sleep at night, Jennifer Lopez is right there with him -- even if she's not. "Alex has a huge picture of himself and Jennifer above his bed in the master bedroom of his Coral Gables mansion," a friend of the Yankees alum dished to Us Weekly. "He says it's his favorite piece of artwork in all of his houses." We assume that includes the pair of "painted portraits of himself as a centaur ... the half man, half horse" creature that an ex once said Alex had hanging above his bed when she dated him. At this point, A-Rod and J.Lo have been together for nearly a year and a half. When Jen makes it on the centaur bed wall as a sexy mythological beast of her own, we'll know their love is forever.

