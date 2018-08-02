Carrie Underwood addresses plastic surgery rumors, plus more news

Carrie Underwood talks plastic surgery rumors: 'I just don't care'

Early in 2018, Carrie Underwood began making her way back to social media and public appearances after spending much of last year laying low because of a fall that left her with 40-50 stitches in her face and a broken wrist. Critics and skeptics including Wendy Williams questioned whether Carrie had gone under the knife to fix the resulting scars at the time. Now, in a new cover story for Redbook, Carrie addresses the plastic surgery rumors directly. "Any time someone gets injured, it looks pretty bad in the beginning, and you're like, 'What is this going to wind up like?' You just don't know," she explains. "It was also a perception thing, because I look at myself [now] and I see it quite a bit, but other people are like, 'I wouldn't have even noticed.' Nobody else looks at you as much as you think they do. Nobody notices as much as you think they will, so that's been nice to learn." The other aspect to the plastic surgery rumors was that the accident she endured at her home had been a P.R. stunt to get attention for her forthcoming sixth studio album. According to Carrie, that's not at all what happened. "I'm on some magazine every other week for something crazy. It's a little sad, because the truth is just as interesting," she says, joking, "I wish I'd gotten some awesome plastic surgery to make this [scar] look better. But I try not to worry too much about it. My mom will be like, 'Did you see they are saying this about you?' And I'll be like, 'Mama, I don't care. I'm just trying to raise my son and live my life.'" Carrie's new album, "Cry Pretty," is due out Sept. 14.

RELATED: Celebrity plastic surgery: Before and after