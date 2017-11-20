It's that time of year again. The time when we are all thankful for what we have. In Hollywood, they, too, are thankful. Some people, however, seem to have forgotten their manners and instead made some really boneheaded moves. In honor of Thanksgiving, we're listing 17 of the biggest celebrity turkeys of 2017, starting with James Corden. Pretty much ever since Donald Trump got elected, the late-night host (like so many others) has taken the president to task. He also blasted White House staffers, including (now former) White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. However, at an Emmys afterparty in September, James got all sorts of chummy with Sean and kissed him on the cheek. He lost fans that day. You can't blast the guy and then become BFF with the guy. Twitter let James know it, calling him everything from a "fascist kisser" to a "spineless hypocrite." This wasn't about political beliefs -- it was about not practicing what you preach.

RELATED: Groundbreaking female comedians