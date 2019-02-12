Chrissy Teigen looks like Selena Gomez's twin in '90s throwback pic, plus more news

Chrissy Teigen channels Selena Gomez in preteen pic

"Jealous much?" That's how Chrissy Teigen captioned a cute, preteen-esque throwback pic of herself that left fans and followers thinking more along the lines of "twinning much." As a slew of comments indicated after Chrissy shared the photo on Instagram on Monday, Feb. 11, the model and cookbook author looked almost exactly like a certain dark-haired singer when she was a kid. "Omg I thought it was Selena Gomez!!!," wrote one confused IG user. Another called the stars' resemblance "uncanny" as the "lookalike" and "twin" comments continued to roll in. Far as we know, Chrissy, 33, is not technically related to Selena, 26. But if Selena's ever in need of advice on how to pair a tank with skorts, it's good to know she can contact her '90s time machine doppelganger.

