In Hollywood, the sweetest love stories and most heartbreaking splits aren't always reserved for the big screen. Our favorite stars often ensure that the drama plays out in real life too! Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the biggest celebrity love life stories of August 2017 -- the good, the bad and the ugly -- starting with the breakup mourned round the world: Anna Faris and Chris Pratt announced their plans to legally separate after eight years of marriage in a joint statement that the actress posted on Instagram on Aug. 6. TMZ reported that the funnywoman's desire for a more "traditional" family life (more kids and more time spent together) was at odds with her husband's focus on his booming career. The New York Post, meanwhile, attributed the rift to the couple's tendency to compete over who's funniest and the "Guardians of the Galaxy" star's "very, very religious" nature (the "Mom" star is reportedly not religious at all). But then on Aug. 24, Life & Style gave the world hope that a reconciliation could be in the cards when it reported that the duo are secretly working on their relationship. "It's the first time they've ever been in counseling together and it only happened after they split," a source told the tabloid. "They have committed to it. They are trying to keep the pressure low by doing it out of the spotlight, but there is still a lot of love between them." Fingers crossed! Now keep reading for more of the month's biggest celeb love stories...

RELATED: Celebrity splits of 2017