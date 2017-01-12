Fergie and Josh Duhamel celebrate their 8th anniversary, plus more romance updates

New couple alert! On Jan. 10, 2017, TMZ published photos showing Selena Gomez and The Weeknd making out after a dinner date in Santa Monica, California. No word on how long they've been seeing each other, but there's definitely an awkward twist to the new pairing. Selena is close friends with Gigi Hadid -- whose sister Bella Hadid split with The Weeknd in November. After the pictures leaked, it was reported that Bella unfollowed Selena on Instagram. This might get ugly...

