Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade's baby name revealed, plus more news

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's baby name revealed

Dwayne Wade really is in paternity leave mode -- and he has the body art to prove it. On Instagram on Thursday, Nov. 15, the Miami Heat star revealed the name of the daughter he and Gabrielle Union welcomed one week ago. Sharing a photo of black tattoos on each of his shoulders, he wrote, "#TBT Goes back to that one night in China when i decided to get my daughters name tattooed on me. Kaavia James Union Wade! #paternityleave," One tat features the newborn's first name written in simple cursive, while the second shows her middle name. Kaavia arrived via surrogate on Nov. 7. The name appears to be an alternate spelling of "Kavya," which Wikipedia defines as a style of literary writing used by poets or as the "completed literary work" itself.

