Melissa McCarthy says she'll 'cry like a baby' the first time her daughters roll their eyes at her

Watching her young daughters -- Vivian, 10, and Georgette, 7 -- turn into teenagers could be the end of Melissa McCarthy. The funnywoman made the revelation while chatting about her new movie, "Life of the Party" -- in which she stars as a stay-at-home mom who enrolls in her daughter's college after her husband leaves her for another woman -- with Wonderwall.com. The comedy depicts one of the more pleasant mother-daughter relationships -- a rarity! -- and the actress is hoping life imitates art as far as her real kids are concerned. The Oscar nominee also dished on working with her husband and frequent collaborator, "Life of the Party" director Ben Falcone, and what he does to make her laugh, channeling her real parents for the film, her dad's hilarious cameo in the movie and more! Keep reading for the highlights from our chat, and catch "Life of the Party" in theaters now!

RELATED: Hollywood's funniest moms