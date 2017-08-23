Justin Bieber is reportedly going on a silent yoga retreat in India, plus more news

Justin Bieber is reportedly headed to a yoga retreat in India

How serious is Justin Bieber about revamping his lifestyle? India serious, it turns out. According to a report from Life&Style, the singer, who recently called off the remainder of his Purpose tour, is planning to spend two weeks at a silent yoga retreat in India where cell phones are included in the verbal communication ban. "Justin wants some peace and quiet," a source tells the tab. "He's fairly new to yoga and has only been to a few classes, but he's become really passionate about it because it helps him relax, focus and escape the stress of everyday life. If the report is correct, Justin's yoga plan syncs up with the reasons he gave for canceling the final dates on his world tour. In an Instagram post on Aug. 2, Justin explained that he felt "insecurity, fear and bitterness" were getting the best of him and that taking some time off would allow his music career to be "sustainable." Reports following the cancelation also cited his religious beliefs. "Justin is adamant about leading a normal life," says the source. "One of the good things about going on a silent yoga retreat is that he won't have any screaming fans to contend with." Sources previously told TMZ the Biebs planned to return to music "when the time [is] right."

