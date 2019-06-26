Kelly Ripa's stunning bikini pic gives Instagram major #beachbody goals, plus more news

Kelly Ripa shows off her insane beach bod

Um, we need to talk about Kelly Ripa's gams. Or maybe we don't, since so many other Instagram users are already doing just that. On Tuesday, June 25, Kelly shared a photo her daughter, Lola, took of her on the beach and to say the 48-year-old is a serious beach stunner would be a serious understatement. "Sous le soleil avec #papa (Not pictured) 📷: @theyoungestyung," she wrote alongside the gorgeous pic. That's French for "under the sun with #papa," suggesting Kelly, Mark Consuelos and their kids may be somewhere in the French-speaking tropics, although a post from a few days prior showed Mark and the couple's sons in Greece. Not that most of her followers were looking in the "location" section of the post. "I would do anything for legs 🦵🏼 like this!!!!! Anything. 🔥🔥🔥🔥," Lisa Rinna told her pal. Busy Philipps semeed to agree, sending a hearty, "🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥" Kelly's way. Holly Robinson Peete and Debbi Mazar shared some praise for the image, as well. Talk about #BeachBod goals ...

