Celeb pics that haven't aged well amid pandemic

We're living in a world where toilet paper is akin to currency, social distancing is the norm and face touching is strongly discouraged. Nobody owns a crystal ball, which is a shame, because sometimes your past just doesn't age well. Take Melissa McCarthy for example. In 2018 she joined in the tradition of "rolling Toomer's Corner" while visiting Auburn University in Alabama. The tradition involves throwing toilet paper into two particular trees after the football team wins. Considering the current climate, Melissa is probably thinking, "ah crap!" Click through to see what other celebrity pics will make you shudder amid the coronavirus pandemic.

