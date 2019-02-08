Liam Neeson is on the defensive, Andy Cohen is a dad and more ICYMI celeb news

Liam Neeson

Liam Neeson went on the defensive after telling Britain's Independent (in a story published on Feb. 4) how, 40 years ago, he found himself wanting to kill a "black bastard" after learning a black man had raped a loved one. The backlash against the actor built all week. On Feb. 5, Liam went on "Good Morning America" to attempt to explain. "I thought I was defending her honor," he said, adamant that he isn't a racist or a bigot. He told Robin Roberts that at the time, he didn't think about the fact that he could have killed a totally innocent person. Liam added that he knows he was wrong and realized that a few days later when his "primal hatred" subsided. On Feb. 5, just a few hours after his "GMA" interview, the red carpet for the premiere of the Northern Irish actor's new film, "Cold Pursuit," was canceled, likely to keep Liam from having to answer more questions about the controversy. His appearance on Stephen Colbert's late-night show on Feb. 8 was also canceled.

