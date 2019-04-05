Noah Centineo: All the things you need to know about the actor

"To All the Boys I've Loved Before" made Noah Centineo a household name. Since the Netflix movie's debut in the summer of 2018, the actor -- who won hearts as Peter Kavinsky -- has garnered attention for more projects, danced in a music video and become a social media sensation. With anticipation building for his newest Netflix release, "The Perfect Date," on April 12, 2019, we thought we'd round up everything you need to know about Hollywood's newest heartthrob! Keep reading for more...

