Sarah Jessica Parker's life in pictures

We'll always remember Sarah Jessica Parker's couture-loving character Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City," but there's a lot more to her in real life than designer pumps and hunky men. In honor of the 35th anniversary of her movie "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" on April 12, 2020, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the star's life in photos! Keep reading to reminisce...

