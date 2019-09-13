The Situation released from prison and more celeb news ICYMI

Freedom

There's a situation a-brewin' in Jersey! Mike Sorrentino is a free man. The "Jersey Shore" star was released from prison on Sept. 12 after serving eight months for tax evasion. The reality TV star left a federal prison in Otisville, New York, at 8:30 a.m. "We are elated to finally close this chapter of our life. Thank you to our family, friends and fans for the continuous love and support during this time, it brought us so much peace and comfort," The Situation and wife Lauren said in a statement. "We look forward to continuing our life as husband and wife and working on baby situations! We truly believe that the comeback is ALWAYS greater than the setback and we can't wait to show the world ours."

RELATED: 2000s reality TV stars: Where are they now?