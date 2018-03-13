Biggest movie makeunders

On March 16, 2018, the crime thriller "7 Days in Entebbe" starring Daniel Brühl and Rosamund Pike debuts in theaters. The movie is based on the true story of a 1976 airplane hijacking and the bold rescue mission that followed. While we're excited for the film's release, we couldn't help but notice how different Rosamund looks for the role. The glamorous, lithe blonde takes on a mousy appearance in the film -- think minimal makeup and darker hair -- to play Brigitte Kuhlmann, one of the terrorists who takes the plane hostage. In honor of Rosamund's complete makeunder, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at all the celebs who went from hot to not for a movie role. Keep reading for more...

