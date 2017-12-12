Meet the cast of 'Ferdinand'

Twentieth Century Fox Animation is adding to a growing list of animation classics with the Dec. 15, 2017, release of "Ferdinand." The story of a lovable Spanish fighting bull who practices non-violence is expected to join the ranks of other hit Fox films such as "Ice Age" and "Rio." The movie also has an all-star cast voicing dynamic characters. Wonderwall.com put together a list of all the stars in the film and things you should know about them. Keeping reading to find out who's voicing which characters!

RELATED: Ben Stiller's best and worst movie roles