ICYMI: The week in music news for Feb. 2-8, 2020

Rolling Stones announce 2020 tour dates

Rolling Stones fans, rejoice! On Feb. 6, the band announced they they'll be hitting the road for a round of summer stadium shows. The group kicks off the 2020 concert run of their "No Filter" tour in San Diego on May 8 and wraps it up in Atlanta on July 9. The Rolling Stones continue to be one of the most successful touring bands (their last tour grossed more than $178 million). Many are questioning if this is that last outing for the group as the youngest member, Ronnie Wood, is 72 and the oldest, Charlie Watts, is 78. Tickets for the North American dates go on sale on Feb. 14.

RELATED: Music stars over 65 who are still rocking