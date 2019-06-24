ICYMI: The month in TV for June 2019

Jennifer Aniston open to possible "Friends" reunion after years of turning it down

"Friends" fans, get excited! Jennifer Aniston has finally green-lighted her participation in a possible "Friends" reunion after years of avoiding the question. While appearing on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," the A-list actress said the "Friends" cast was open to doing a reunion then explained her change of heart while speaking with "Entertainment Tonight" at the premiere of her newest film, "Murder Mystery," on June 10. "Well, 'no' was getting me nowhere, and 'maybe' was getting me nowhere. So I thought I'd try 'yes.' Sorry," she said. She followed up, adding, "Anything could happen... I have no idea though. There's no plans in the immediate future."

